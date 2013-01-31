Lower Cable Ad Revenues Continue to Hurt Viacom

UPDATED: 3:15 p.m. ET



Viacom's earnings from continuing operations fell by double

digits, as lower ratings at its cable networks continued to result in declining

ad revenue.





Company executives told analysts that if struggling kids

leader Nickelodeon was removed from the mix, ad revenues at its other networks were

positive and that they expected overall ad revenue to show gains in the second

half of the year. That forecast encouraged Wall Street and Viacom share were up

1.52% in afternoon trading.





For Viacom's fiscal first quarter (ending in December), net

income was $470 million, or 92 cents a share, for Viacom's first fiscal

quarter, compared to $212 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago, when the

company reported $379 million in charges for discontinued operations and $316

million in provisions for income tax.





Net earnings from continuing operations fell 20% to $473 million from $591

million a year ago.





Revenues were $3.3 billion, down 16%.





Revenues and operating income were slightly lower than

forecast by analysts. Because of cost-cutting outside of programming spending,

the earnings were slightly higher than expected.





"Throughout the quarter, we kept our focus on creative

excellence and strategic programming investment. Our ongoing investments in

programming continue to produce results, with positive ratings trends and

growing consumer engagement in new hit content, despite difficult short-term

comparisons based on the mix of film releases and the lingering effect of

ratings softness last year," CEO Philippe Dauman said in a statement.

"Our television brands continue to be highly valued by distribution

partners, highlighted by our double-digit organic affiliate revenue

growth."





On the company's earnings conference call, Dauman laidout plans to beef up programming at Nickelodeon and MTV, two networks of

most concern to the analysts.





Viacom's Media Networks Group, which includes such networks as MTV, Nickelodeon

and Comedy Central, reported a 9% drop in operating income to $1.03 billion for

the quarter.





Revenue at Viacom's Media Networks Group was down 2% to $2.4 billion. Domestic

advertising revenue dropped 6%. The company attributed the decline to lower

ratings. Worldwide advertising revenue also fell 6%.





"Excluding the Nickelodeon Networks, our domestic networks

returned to positive ad sales growth in the quarter and Nickelodeon's ratings

improvement will help us significantly improve our overall ad sales performance

going forward," Dauman told the analysts.





Tom Dooley, Viacom's COO,

said that the scatter market was strong and picking up strength, with prices up

by double digits over the upfront, and up mid-single digits year over year. "We

are seeing demand from categories like food, quick serve restaurants, wireless,

electronics, automotive, and we are also looking forward given those categories

are so important to us," Dooley said, adding that there are a lot of family

films being released later this year that are likely to advertise on Viacom

networks.





While Nickelodeon's ratings problems hurt revenues, overall

kids advertising was also down, particularly in the movie category, which

the company said meant it maintained its share of the market.





Dauman said that he expects Viacom's ad sales to be close to

flat in the second quarter. "After that we are going to grow our ad sales. So

that's the trajectory that we're on, based on what we see out there today."





Looking at the broader economy, Dauman told the analysts

that he sees "increasing confidence in the marketplace, while European

conditions continue to be weak. I think there is more stability there. So we

think that GDP growth this year will improve

over the last year and that's good for us."





Domestic affiliate revenue rose 4%. Excluding digital

distribution agreements, which brought in a big chunk of revenue a year ago,

the domestic revenue growth rate was in the low double-digits. Worldwide

affiliate fees increased 3%. The company told the analysts it expects total

domestic affiliate fee growth of 10% for the full year.





In the quarter, programming expenses grew 8%. Other expenses

were flat, including lower incentive based compensation for executives. For the

full year, "we continue to expect a high single digit growth rate for media

networks program expense," Dooley said. "Given the timing of shows coming on

air, growth will be weighted to the first half of the year. In terms of

non-programming expense, we will continue to drive efficiencies throughout our

organizations and/or in order to preserve or enhance our margins for the rest

of the year.





Viacom's filmed entertainment unit reported a larger loss as

revenues declined 37%. "Fewer home entertainment releases and a less favorable

mix of theatrical releases from our film entertainment segment, affected

earnings, Dauman said.





Viacom said it bought back 13.3 million shares for $700

million during the quarter. As of Jan. 30, Viacom had $3.85 billion remaining for

its $10 billion stock repurchase program.





Some analysts have been recommending Viacom, thinking that

the company is bound to bounce back sometime, and that its share buyback

activity will support the stock. The latest news from the company largely supported

those assumptions.





"The outlook could be characterized as relatively positive,

if not meaningfully changed, from prior expectations," said Brian Wieser of

Pivotal Research.





"We expect continued investment in programming to weigh on

Media Network margins in the [second quarter], a drag that should reverse in

the back half of the year," said Michael DiClemente of Barclays Capital.

"Importantly for the multiple, ratings for Nickelodeon and MTV have shown

steady improvement in the [second quarter], which should drive accelerating ad

growth throughout the year."





DiClemente said he was lowering his second quarter earnings

estimate, but maintaining his full-year forecast. "Due to our improved outlook

for ad growth, as well as stable affiliate fee and return of capital trends, we

are raising our price target to $68 from $55," he said.