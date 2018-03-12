Lowe’s Pushes ‘Start’ on New Campaign

One of Scripps Networks’ first advertisers, the home improvement chain Lowe’s, this month is launching a new campaign that’s closely tied with HGTV and DIY and will run through the fall.

Lowe’s is using the tagline “Start with Lowe’s,” and the Scripps campaign meshes with that by saying “Start Here.” “The campaign shows consumers how to tackle home projects that should take less than a weekend to complete,” Scripps Networks ad sales president Jon Steinlauf said. Ads tell how much the projects will cost and direct viewers to HGTV.com/starthere and DIYNetwork.com/starthere for details.

“Lowe’s has enjoyed a rich history and partnership with HGTV — we have a great synergy and it’s a natural platform for us to connect with audiences looking for inspirational home improvement programming and content,” said Jennifer Wilson, VP of marketing, planning and media at Lowe’s. “We are excited to launch the Start Here partnership and teach viewers how to execute a variety of useful projects, all within an affordable budget. This opportunity will further integrate our two brands and allow us to speak directly to the types of products available at Lowe’s and how we can help customers realize their projects and visions.”

The hardware chain is integrated into two episodes of Good Bones, which features a mother-daughter team of home remodelers and started its third season March 1. The daughter, Mina Starsiak-Hawk, is featured in many of the 36 pieces of on-air, social, digital and print content that Scripps will be shooting. Lowe’s is also being integrated into three episodes of DIY’s First Time Flippers.

The campaign plan calls for materials in HGTV magazine, Facebook Live, syndication, TV everywhere, over-the-top and a digital influencer program.

“Lowe’s, HGTV and DIY have always been this incredible marriage of media and retail, where we can provide information and inspiration and they can provide the products and knowhow in-story and the fulfillment of whatever the project requires,” Steinlauf said.