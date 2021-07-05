‘Lovecraft Country’ Creator Outlines New Season Plot Despite Series Cancellation

Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green offered a glimpse of what a second season of the HBO horror series would have looked like if the network had not cancelled the show.

Green took to Twitter to thank viewers for tuning into the series, and also provided a snapshot of the direction a sophomore season of the Golden Globe-nominated series would have moved. HBO late last week pulled the plug on the series, which aired in summer 2021 and starred Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Courtney B. Vance.

"We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country," HBO said in a statement. "We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey."

In the Tweet, Green says the synopsis for the series’ sophomore season “begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits precisely where the United States used to sit … welcome to the sovereign states of America …



The series is based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel and follows Atticus Freeman (Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Smollett) and his uncle George (Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams).

It’s unclear if Lovecraft Country, distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution, would be pitched to another network.