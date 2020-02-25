Hulu Acquires 'Love, Simon' Spinoff Series After 'Family Friendly' Disney Plus Passes on LGBTQ Show

Fox 2000 LGBTQ-themed film Love, Simon is being spun-off into a 10-episode series launching on Hulu in June (which is also Pride Month).

The streaming series, which will be called Love, Victor, was originally slated to launch on Disney Plus. According to Variety, The Walt Disney Company switched it from its more "family friendly" Disney Plus to its other SVOD platform, Hulu.

Love, Victor's title character, played by actor Michael Cimino, is a new student at Creekwood High, the same school featured in the movie. Victor, according to Hulu's synopsis, is “on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation."

“’Love, Victor’ is funny, heartfelt and deeply affecting, and we were incredibly taken with the project,” said Craig Erwich senior VP Originals, Hulu.

The cast also includes James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira and Mateo Fernandez. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, original writers of the film will executive produce and serve as show-runners. The film's star, Nick Robinson will narrate and executive produce.

Love, Simon was released March 16, 2018 and grossed $66.3 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo.