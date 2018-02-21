‘Lost in Space’ Premieres on Netflix April 13

Lost in Space, Netflix’s reimagining of the 1960s sci fi series, debuts on the streaming service April 13. The series follows the adventures of a pioneering family, the Robinsons, trying to survive in space after their spaceship is sabotaged. Netflix is on board for 10 episodes.

The show originally aired from 1965-1968 on CBS.

Legendary TV is producing the new series. Set 30 years in the future, Netflix’s series shows the Robinson family “selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination.”

Stuck with the Robinsons are Dr. Smith, played by Parker Posey, “a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game,” and the roguish Don West, played by Ignacio Serricchio.

Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Max Jenkins, Taylor Russell and Mina Sundwall are also in the cast.

Netflix said it provided NASA with access to the pilot episode, which was transmitted to the International Space Station for astronauts to view during their leisure time.