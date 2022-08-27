Little League World Series Finale; College Football Season Launches: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 27-28)

The lineup of live TV sports events for the last weekend of August kicks off on the football field with a number of college football games on the major broadcast and cable networks.

Fox will kick off the lineup with the Nebraska-Northwestern game from Ireland. ESPN will air the Howard and Alabama State game, while FS1 will televise the Connecticut-Utah State contest.

On the baseball diamond, Peacock will stream the Sunday afternoon Los Angeles Dodgers-Miami game, and ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the defending champion Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will air live coverage of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup series. In the boxing ring ESPN will televise a Jose Pedraza-Richard Commey junior welterweight bout.

Golf Channel and NBC will offer weekend coverage of the PGA Tour Championship golf tournament, while NBC, Peacock and USA Network will offer live coverage of Premier League soccer games throughout the weekend

Fox on Saturday will saddle up for live coverage of the Travers Stakes horse racing event.

On Saturday, ABC will televise the semifinals of the Little League World Series featuring Hawaii-Tennessee and Taiwan-Curacao games. ABC on Sunday will televise the Little League World Series championship game, with ESPN televising the consolation game prior to the final.

CBS will end the last weekend of NFL exhibition games with live coverage of the Detroit Lions-Pittsburgh Steelers game.