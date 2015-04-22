‘Lip Sync Battle’ Renewed by Spike

Spike has renewed Lip Sync Battle for a second season.

The Viacom-owned cable network will bring the celebrity competition series back for another round of 20 episodes in 2016. The series, where celebrities lip sync to famous songs, is based on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show skit.

“Lip Sync Battle is a television and viral rock star for Spike,” said Kevin Kay, president of Spike. “We are thrilled to be renewing Lip Sync Battle whose success is a direct result of the brilliance and creativity of our producers, the brave performers, and of course the coolest new duo on television, LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen.”

The April 2 premiere drew 2.2 million viewers, becoming the most-watched non-scripted debut in Spike’s history.

Eight Million Plus Productions, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, Casey Patterson and Jay Peterson are executive producers.