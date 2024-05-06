Lindsey Reiser Joins CBS News 24/7 As Anchor and Correspondent
Comes from MSNBC and starts at rebranded streaming news net
Lindsey Reiser has been named anchor and correspondent at CBS News 24/7. She previously worked at MSNBC and starts at CBS Monday, May 6.
She had joined MSNBC in 2020. Stories she covered there included Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Covid and former President Donald Trump’s legal cases.
Before MSNBC, Reiser worked as weekend anchor at KPHO-KTVK Phoenix, and anchor and multimedia journalist at KTSM-KDBC in El Paso.
Reiser graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with bachelor of arts degrees in journalism and Spanish.
CBS News 24/7 is the CBS News and Stations live streaming news service. Formerly CBS News Streaming Network, it relaunched last month. Live coverage expanded as of April 22, and flagship program CBS News 24/7 debuts as a one-hour block in June.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.