Lindsey Reiser Joins CBS News 24/7 As Anchor and Correspondent

Lindsey Reiser has been named anchor and correspondent at CBS News 24/7. She previously worked at MSNBC and starts at CBS Monday, May 6.

She had joined MSNBC in 2020. Stories she covered there included Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Covid and former President Donald Trump’s legal cases.

Before MSNBC, Reiser worked as weekend anchor at KPHO-KTVK Phoenix, and anchor and multimedia journalist at KTSM-KDBC in El Paso.

Reiser graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University with bachelor of arts degrees in journalism and Spanish.

CBS News 24/7 is the CBS News and Stations live streaming news service. Formerly CBS News Streaming Network, it relaunched last month. Live coverage expanded as of April 22, and flagship program CBS News 24/7 debuts as a one-hour block in June.