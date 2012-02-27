Last year, Linda Yaccarino jumped from

the No. 2 ad sales post at Turner Broadcasting

to oversee sales for the cable

nets brought together when Comcast

acquired NBC Universal, including

USA, E! and Bravo. The move came as a

surprise to people who saw Comcast vet

Dave Cassaro collect sizable price and volume increases in the upfront.

But Yaccarino has no shortage of fans, who call her a big thinker, a

hard worker and someone who is going to make the NBCU nets more

responsive to advertisers. She quickly made a mark, moving USA’s upfront

to the same week broadcasters and Turner present their schedules.

With NBCU depending on its cable networks to drive revenue and

profits as its broadcast network struggles, the spotlight will be on her.