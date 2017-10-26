Lin-Manuel Miranda Working on ‘Kingkiller Chronicle’ Adaptation For Showtime

Showtime is adapting the book series The Kingkiller Chronicle into a TV series, executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame. Miranda will also compose music for the series, which is based on Patrick Rothfuss’s fantasy trilogy.

John Rogers, creator of Leverage and The Librarians, will be showrunner.

Produced by Lionsgate, The Kingkiller Chronicle will be executive produced by Rogers, Miranda, Rothfuss, Robert Lawrence and Jennifer Court.

The series will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique world of Temerant, says Showtime, “immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places and terrifying dark forces.”

The adaptation is set a generation before the events of the franchise’s first novel, The Name of the Wind.

“The Kingkiller Chronicle moves Showtime into a new genre in a powerful and unique way, led by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Rogers,” said Gary Levine, president of programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “We can’t wait for this talented team to harness the magic of Kingkiller to transport us all into an awesome new world.”

Miranda won two Tony Awards for Broadway smash Hamilton.

"Showtime has always championed bold storytelling,” said Miranda. “Pat Rothruss' Kingkiller series is some of the most exciting storytelling I have ever read. I could not be more thrilled to help bring the sights and sounds of his wondrous world of Temerant to the screen.”

Besides the Showtime adaptation, there are also plans for a feature film and interactive game stemming from Kingkiller.

“The Kingkiller Chronicle is one of the most coveted properties in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with a brilliant creator in Pat Rothfuss, a creative genius in Lin-Manuel Miranda and a renowned showrunner in John Rogers,” said Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs. “With Showtime as our network partner, we continue to assemble a world-class team for our Kingkiller franchise.”