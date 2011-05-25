Liguori Gets Bonus for Running OWN

Discovery Communications is giving COO Peter Liguori a bonus for stepping in to run its joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, the Oprah Winfrey Network, on an interim basis.

According to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, Liguori will be eligible for an additional one-time bonus for 2011 that will be worth at least $250,000, but has a target value of $500,000. Liguori is also getting a $60,000 to defray the cost of his apartment in Washington, D.C., and another $2,500 for packing, storing and transporting his household items to Los Angeles, where OWN is based.

Discovery dismissed OWN CEO Christina Norman earlier this week and named Liguori interim CEO.

When Liguori joined Discovery in 2009, he received a $1 million a year and a $200,000 signing bonus.