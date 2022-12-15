Lifetime Sets January Premiere Date for 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter' Docu-Series

Lifetime will conclude its Emmy-nominated documentary series Surviving R. Kelly with a two-night event debuting in January.

Surviving R: Kelly: The Final Chapter will air on consecutive nights beginning January 2, and will focus on the fall out of the R&B singer’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials, according to the network. The original 2019 documentary series Surviving R. Kelly series – and a second series, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning which debuted in 2020 – chronicled sexual abuse allegations against singer.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will feature over 60 voices and testimonials as it brings the saga to a conclusion, said network officials. The last episode features the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly.

The Lifetime series is produced by Joel Karsberg, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, Maria Pepin and Brie Miranda Bryant.■