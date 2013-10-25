Lifetime Renews 'Drop Dead Diva' for a Sixth Season
Lifetime has renewed Drop Dead Diva for a sixth season, the network announced Friday.
The series will return next year with 13 new episodes. Drop Dead Diva's fifth season finale will air Nov. 3 at 9 p.m.
The renewal comes following a surprise fifth season, as the show was previously canceled, only for Lifetime to revive the drama.
Drop Dead Diva is produced by Sony Pictures Television.
