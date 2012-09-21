Lifetime Renews 'Army Wives' for Season Seven
Lifetime has ordered a seventh season of Army Wives with 13 new episodes set to
return in 2013, the network announced Friday.
The drama, from ABC Studios, averaged 3.2 million total viewers
in its sixth season, which wrapped Sept. 9.
Army Wives is part
of a stable of scripted programming at Lifetime that also includes Drop Dead Diva and The Client List.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.