Lifetime Names Research Executive

Lifetime Networks hired veteran MTV Networks researcher Mike Greco as executive vice president of research.

Greco had been with MTV since 2000, most recently as senior VP, research. He succeeds Tim Brooks, who is retiring but will remain a consultant to Lifetime through the end of the year.

Greco will be based in New York, overseeing research for Lifetime Television, Lifetime Movie Network, Lifetime Digital and affiliate and advertising sales.