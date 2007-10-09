Lifetime Names Business Executive
Jeffrey Schneider, senior vice president of business and legal affairs for Fox Television Studios, is joining Lifetime Networks.
Schneider will be senior VP, business affairs and deputy general counsel, based in Los Angeles.
He will negotiate the increasingly complicated business deals for programming targeted to multiple platforms.
Schneider's resume includes posts with MTV Networks and Paramount Network Television.
