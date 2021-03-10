Lifetime Develops ‘Married at First Sight’ Spinoff

Lifetime in April will launch the latest spinoff series for its Married At First Sight franchise, which will provide a second chance to applicants of the original series.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables debuts April 21 and will work to match 16 applicants from previous Married at First Sight seasons to help them discover another chance at love, according to network officials. In each self-contained episode, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles will mentor two unlucky-in-love singles who have been hoping to find their perfect match.

The series will follow as the participants are guided through their physical and personal transformations, resulting in them being set up on a date, according to network officials.

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables is the latest of several spinoffs for the series including Honeymoon Island, Couples' Cam and Happily Ever After.