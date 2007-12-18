Lifetime Acquires Off-Network Rights to Wife Swap
Lifetime Television bought the exclusive off-network rights to ABC reality series Wife Swap.
The show will launch on the network in October.
Lifetime president Andrea Wong cherry-picked the British show for ABC and helped to develop the American version for the broadcast network when she was reality chief there before her current gig.
ABC is owned by Disney, which also owns a one-half interest in Lifetime.
