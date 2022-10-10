Liberty Communications Expands In Iowa By Buying Natel Broadband

Liberty Communications, a telephone, TV and broadband provider in Eastern Iowa, said it agreed to acquire the assets of Fairfield, Iowa-based Natel Broadband, expanding its operations.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

"We see Natel as an exceptional local provider with a growth minded leadership team and a company culture that aligns closely with Liberty's," said Justin Stinson, CEO of Liberty Communications. "We feel that the combination of our two companies will allow us to aggressively reach new customers, expand our product portfolio and grow as a unified organization focused on the best telecommunications services for residents and businesses in the communities we serve."

Natel Broadband launched in 1996 and maintains a high-end network that consists of both (fiber to the home as well as a robust fixed wireless network covering a broad rural area in Southeast Iowa. It offers internet service to rural communities in Southeast Iowa and have now grown to serve customers in five core communities across 12 counties.

"We are thrilled that Liberty Communications is aligned with our core focus of providing internet solutions to rural Iowans. Their dedication to a positive employee culture, great customer service, and to helping Iowa communities thrive make them an outstanding fit to continue Natel's mission," said Natel President Mike Schill. "For more than 26 years, Natel has endeavored to provide the best internet services in southeast Iowa. We are confident that Liberty Communications, combined with Natel, will become an even better company for both our customers and our dedicated employees."

Liberty Communications is a private family-owned company which has been in the Melick family since 1907. Starting out as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), Liberty serves the communities of West Branch, West Liberty and their surrounding areas with phone, internet and digital TV service. ■