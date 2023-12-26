Hulu's 'Letterkenny' Launches Final Season; 'Fool Me Once' Debuts New Year's Day on Netflix: What's Premiering This Week (December 26-January 1)

The final season of Hulu comedy Letterkenny along with Netflix’s original thriller series Fool Me Once lead a short list of TV shows premiering during the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Hulu will debut all six episodes of the 12th and final season of Letterkenny on December 26. The Canadian-based series stars Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett and K. Trevor Wilson.

Netflix opens the new year with a new drama series from novelist Harlan Coben. Fool Me Once debuts January 1 and stars Michelle Keegan as an ex-soldier looking for answers after she sees her presumed deceased husband (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam in her house. Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Dino Fetscher, and Emmett Scanlan also star in the eight-episode series.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of December 26-January 1. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

December 28, Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (special), Max

December 30, First-Time Buyer’s Club (reality series), OWN

December 30, Time Bomb Y2K (documentary), HBO

December 31, Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (documentary series), Sundance

January 1, Bitconned (documentary), Netflix

January 1, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks (documentary), ID