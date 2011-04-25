Letang Fills Forecasting Post at MagnaGlobal

Media agency MagnaGlobal named Vincent Letang executive VP, director of global forecasting.

Letang, who had been senior analyst and head of advertising research at Screen Digest in London, will oversee forecasting, strategy and advisory services at Magna, which has a long history of measuring and predicting ad spending trends.

He succeeds Brian Weiser, who in February became CMO of Simulmedia, a company that has a joint venture with Magna.

"Vincent is the perfect person to keep MagnaGlobal and our clients one step ahead of the media world," Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, president of MagnaGlobal said in a statement. "With vast industry knowledge and a thorough understanding of the economics behind it, Vincent was the obvious choice to fill this critical role."

Létang joined Screen Digest in 2005. He launched "Advertising Intelligence,'' a Screen Digest online service focusing on television advertising and digital advertising global market trends that monitors and forecasts advertising sales

Before that Létang was head of the media practice at BIPE, a consulting firm based in Paris, for six years.