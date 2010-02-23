Leno Stacks the Deck for Return to ‘Tonight Show'

Jay Leno's return to the Tonight Show will feature a cavalcade of stars as NBC attempts to rebuild the late-night franchise after highly publicized missteps that resulted in Conan O'Brien's early exit from the program and a $30 million pay-out.

Actor Jamie Foxx, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and country music star Brad Paisley are on the guest list for Leno's first show Monday, March 1.

Sarah Palin and Olympic snowboarder Shaun White are on tap for Tuesday, March 2.

Other guests on the docket for the first several days of the new Tonight Show with Jay Leno include Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno, pop star Avril Lavigne and actors Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey.

Promos for Leno's return to the Tonight Show have been running sparingly during NBC's primetime coverage of the Vancouver Winter Olympics. Set to The Beatles' "Get Back," the spot riffs on the promos for Leno's ill-fated primetime show.