Leap Media Adds ‘Travel Detective’ to Ad-Supported Time-Buy Block

Leap Media Group and KMG Global Networks said that The Travel Detective, the PBS series hosted by Peter Greenberg, has been added to the programming Leap Media syndicates to linear networks via time buys.

In March, The Travel Detective is being made available as a two-hour block of four episodes. In April, it will be a part of a four-show, two-hour block of travel shows.

Leap Media buys time in morning time slots from networks including AMC Network and WE tv. The shows air with ads that are sold by Leap Media. Advertisers including The Libman Co., Mops, Gorjana Jewelry, Nuts.com and 4Imprint.

"Peter is a welcome addition to Leap's collection of exceptional storytellers who have adopted the company's ad-supported syndication model as a component of their distribution plan,” said Leap Media Principal Chris Pizzurro. “The Travel Detective is a fantastic match for our expanding lineup of travel programs."

In The Travel Detective, Greenberg, the Emmy-winning CBS News travel editor, shares news, information and advice to make travel less difficult and avoid unstated costs.

"I travel the world to research, report and present this special content and am pleased to be able to have this platform to broadcast this essential information,” said Greenberg.

Leap Media and KMG Global Networks are planning to launch two-hour programming blocks about business and cooking.

"Peter Greenberg's commitment to spotting hidden gems in travel is a wonderful fit with KMG's goal to provide excellent content that informs and inspires people,” said Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG Global Networks.

“Being a seasoned writer and the most respected authority in the tourism sector, Peter offers priceless insights that connect with audiences all over the world. We are ecstatic to work with Peter Greenberg and Leap Media, share his knowledge with our audience, and improve our lineup of shows," Krantz said.