Lawsuits Piling Up in the Hopper

If

Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen was looking for a fight, he found a sure bet by

threatening the broadcast networks' advertising revenue right before the

upfront market.

Dish last week was sued separately by Fox, NBC and CBS. (A representative for

ABC, which had not filed suit at presstime, said the network was monitoring the

situation.) And the irrepressible Ergen, who previously preferred to fight one

legal battle at a time, filed a suit against all four major broadcast networks.

At issue is Dish Network's mega DVR called The Hopper and its Auto Hop feature,

which allows subscribers to automatically eliminate all commercials during

playback of primetime broadcast shows with the touch of a single button.

According to TV executives attending last week's Cable Show in Boston, Auto Hop

isn't just a way for Ergen to attract new customers. It's a doomsday machine aimed

at billions in ad revenue, created by a company bristling at paying millions in

retransmission consent fees.

In their suits, broadcasters charged Dish is not only violating copyrights and

breaching contracts, but is endangering the economic ecosystem that allows the

programming Ergen's customers want to be created. "By undermining the economic

engine supporting the production of content, defendants' system threatens to

diminish the quantity and the quality of the programming Americans have come to

expect and demand," CBS said.

Dish claims it is only improving on what the humble videocassette recorder set

in motion by allowing consumers to watch shows when they want and fast-forward

through commercials if they desire. "We are giving them a feature they want and

that gives them more control," David Shull, Dish senior VP of programming, said

in a statement.

Dish charged that the networks are trying to stifle its Auto Hop innovation by

threatening lawsuits and rejecting ads for the Hopper. "We respect the business

models that drive our industry, but we also embrace the evolving nature of

technology and new ideas," said Shull. "Advances in the ability to measure and

target viewership will give the entire industry -- including advertisers -- the

ability to develop better programming, more effective advertising and deliver

an overall better experience to the viewer."

Dish announced Auto Hop on May 10, the week before the broadcasters held their

upfront presentations. The networks will sell about $9 billion worth of ads on

the new primetime schedules they unveiled.

During the upfront presentations, network executives called Auto Hop everything

from "illegal" to "an insult." When the lawsuits finally landed, most of the

claims from Fox, NBC and CBS involved copyright ownership versus fair use, an

unpredictable area of the law.

"Understandably, the studios are always afraid of the latest and newest

technology," said attorney Lawrence Steinberg, former president of the Los

Angeles Copyright Society. Steinberg said that while in fair use cases,

"different judges can come to different decisions based on similar fact

patterns, it will be a challenge for Dish to convince a court that this new

technology does not affect the studios' commercial exploitation of their

copyrighted material."

But Steinberg added: "On the other hand, courts try to be protective of

consumer choice and have tried not to deprive consumers of advances in

technology....The story of Hollywood and the law over the last 30 years has been

trying to figure out where to draw the line between giving intellectual

property holders a fair return on their investment and letting consumers have

use of the latest and greatest available technology."

In its lawsuit, Fox also charged breach of contract, saying that Fox and the

other broadcasters license Dish to retransmit primetime network programming

exactly as it is broadcast, and that the nets have agreed to license primetime

broadcast programming to Dish for video-on-demand service to customers under

conditions including prohibiting fast-forwarding through commercials. Fox said

Dish has launched "its own bootleg broadcast video-on-demand service" that

eliminates ads.

In its suit, Dish said it pays the networks hundreds of millions of dollars per

year in retransmission fees, collected from its subscriber base, for the right

to rebroadcast those signals -- even though the "Major Television Networks

provide their content at no charge to television viewers with an over-the-air

antenna." Dish said it isn't erasing or deleting ads. "They remain on the

recording and can be readily viewed at each customer's individual option. The

Dish Auto Hop feature does not alter or modify the broadcast signal."

Derek Baine, analyst at SNL Kagan, figures Ergen loses either way. "I don't

think it makes any sense anyway from a business perspective," Baine said. "I

know Dish Network is not afraid of litigation, but it's going to cost a lot of

money to defend a lawsuit like this. Even if [Auto Hop] survives a legal

challenge, they're going to wind up paying for it when the carriage

negotiations come up for the broadcast and cable networks. They're just going

to jack the rates up to replace the ad revenue."