Late Night With Jimmy Fallon Kicks Off Online
Jimmy Fallon launched his nightly video blog at www.latenightwithjimmyfallon.com Dec. 8, introducing viewers to Studio 6B and the new Late Night house band, The Roots. The show premieres March 2, 2009, on NBC.
Watch the clip below:
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.