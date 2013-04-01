Landgraf: 'Go Big or Go Home'

RELATED: General EntertainmentProgrammers Pull Out the Big Guns

Last week, John Landgraf, president of FX Networks,

announced an ambitious plan to create a suite of three networks and to ramp up

the production of original scripted series. He explains his strategy and his

view of the TV business-everything from the need to program more broadly,

investing heavily in program spending and allowing more program access for the

right price-to B&C business editor Jon Lafayette. An edited

transcript follows.

Does the TV business need more general entertainment

networks?

I don't necessarily think that being all things to all people is a useful proposition

in such a fragmented marketplace. We really believe in the FX brand. But we

don't think that brand is a demographic brand. It's a psychographic brand. It's

about quality, originality and boldness and risk-taking and fearlessness, if

you will. A way to get bigger is not to try to pull everybody into the same

tent, but to allow us to create three tents that are related, part of the same

brand, but we can really focus on that new young adult viewer, that

18-year-old, that 25-year-old, someone just coming into the adult market, and

ultimately provide them with something more. I'd like FX to get older. But how

can FX simultaneously get older and younger? That's part of the problem that

broadcast networks have-they have to be everything, they have to be male,

female, young, old. I don't think one channel can be all those things.

So we'll take three and cover a broader swath. So

while you're offering general entertainment, each channel is focused so viewers

can find what they're looking for?

I think the more focused the better. Brands are really valuable. They let you

find what you want. Our biggest concern was we didn't want to dilute or water

down the brand. We wanted to do that and keep the content focused. We thought

about whether we should have three different names and three different brands.

That's the standard operating procedure within the basic cable groups. We said

no, we really believe in our brand. What we want is more specific demographic

targets. You're investing a lot on programming, expensive programming involving

big-name talent. Is that a good investment? I think it's a good investment.

First of all, one digital competitor has put one show on the air, which is good

and which they say is a big hit but they released no data. So I would hardly

call that an institutionalized programming strategy yet. Obviously they say

they're going to continue to roll them out, but they still have to pay for all

of it. They have to figure out how to pay for and amortize a high volume. Let's

imagine for a second that Netflix and even other subscription video-on-demand

channels are successful and they do build up meaningful original programming

brands. I still think it's going to be better to be bigger. Ultimately, to

remain competitive in this kind of fragmented programming environment, you need

more heft, you need more marketing, you need more shows. You need more reach.

You need all the things we're trying to build because ultimately I think in any

brand segment, the strongest, most dominant brands are the ones that are best

equipped to deal with the vicissitudes of changed marketplaces. Now would you

rather be a Coke or Royal Crown? You'd rather be a dominant brand in any market

segment. And I think what News Corp. wants is they want FX to become one of biggest,

most important names in television. That's why this is a wise investment.

How much are you increasing programming spending?

A lot. I don't want to talk numbers, but a lot. One thing I'm really happy with

is, when we started to talk about another channel, the ways that channels have

traditionally been launched in basic cable is because you don't have full

distribution when you start, because you don't have an established base from an

advertising standpoint, established CPMs, established ratings, and you don't

have an established affiliate rate, what do you do? Well, you establish a new

channel on a shoestring and then try to grow the programming budget a little

bit and then you grow revenue a little bit. You grow the programming budget a

little bit more and you grow revenue a little bit more. You try to create a

virtuous cycle that over the years gets you where you want to be. I don't

really believe in that strategy anymore. It's go big or go home. And I think

what News Corp. has done is gone out and gotten us a very, very hefty

distribution platform from day one and they've let us invest very substantial

resources on every level for acquired series, movies and original series and

marketing all across the board. And obviously we could have made more money

earlier on if we had scaled back the scope of our costs. But the bottom line

is, why do people need a new channel unless it's valuable to them, or unless it

really has things on it that they want to watch? I guarantee you there's never

been an entertainment channel that's launched with anywhere near the original

programming budget, the marketing budget, the acquired programming budget that

FXX has.

This is also a bet on the current cable environment.

Does your digital strategy support your distributors?

TV Everywhere, whatever you want to call it, is simple in theory, but

really complicated technically. Do you want to provide a free

non-advertiser-supported experience for the consumer when you're asking him to

watch ads on the linear channel? How does the operator share information that

you need to do audience targeting without handing over their consumer

relationship? So there's a whole lot of things that need to be worked out

between the programmer and the multichannel video programming distributor in

order to make this possible. And I think we finally have the breakthrough

moment. I really do. We figured out how to do it, therefore, we're going to be

able to move tons more content online. So if you're a paying customer, your

authentication number, it's going to get you access to tons and tons of

content, it's going to be available wherever, whenever you want it, it's going

to be portable, it's going to move from device to device. And all of a sudden,

what the MVPDs are going to be able to do with programmers is provide an

extremely compelling non-linear experience.

As you ramp up the number of shows you're making, how

do you maintain quality control?

Part of the challenge that the broadcasters have is they have to put shows

on the air, whether the shows are good or not. I hope we can get from where we

sit today to where I want to be in two to three years. Obviously you can see

from the quality and depth of the development we have and the pilots we're

making that we have a good shot at it. We've beefed up our development

department a lot.

But if it takes longer, it takes longer. This is the not

going to be a schedule that's made up of tentpoles and hammocks. There's no

such thing as a hammock anymore. The hammock sags to the ground. If you're

lying in the hammock, your ass is touching the ground in today's programming

environment. It has to be all tentpoles. Every show has to basically make its

own gravity, pull in its own audience. So we're just going have to hump it till

we find 25 shows that good.

Were people willing to give you the digital rights you

need to make this work?

We own all our own comedies. And we've been working toward this day on

the film side for five years. And all the way back to when we did the deal for Two

and a Half Men, we got the streaming rights. To tell the truth, we were

waiting for the technology and the business deals to catch up. I think our

distribution group just finally cracked the code.

Participant Media is letting broadband customers

subscribe to its channel. Will there be a broadband-only version of FX?

I don't think so. I don't think Participant

matters, they're not HBO and they're not going to get a lot of usage in 40

million homes. I was worried when I read [HBO CEO] Richard Plepler talk about

that because I think HBO has been really the best citizen of the ecosystem in

that they've been really staunch about not letting people who don't buy into

the MPVD system gain access to their content, whereas other companies, Disney

for example, made a deal to allow their content to flow to consumers who are

not MVPD subscribers, even though they're so dependent on them for Disney

Channel, ABC Family and ESPN. So I really respected HBO's position in that

regard. I hope they don't change their position because that's something that

has the possibility to be very corrosive to the paying ecosystem. And that

paying ecosystem is what is supporting this golden age of programming. The

ecosystem allows the golden age of programming. The greatest content creation

engine the world has ever seen is those paying customers. I understand that

people would like to pay for only the programming that they watch. But I would

like to only pay for the roads that I drive on, and yet I'm really grateful to

live in a country where there is a road anywhere in the United States I want to

drive.