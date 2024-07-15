‘Lady in the Lake’ Launches on Apple TV Plus; Final Season of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (July 15-21)

The return of Netflix's Cobra Kai for its sixth and final season, as well as the launch of Apple TV Plus drama Lady in the Lake lead the list of original series, specials and documentaries debuting this week.

Cobra Kai, a spinoff of the Karate Kid theatrical film franchise, will debut its sixth and final season on July 18 with the first of three parts consisting of five episodes each, according to the streaming service. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star in the series along with William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, and Mary Mouser.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Apple TV Plus' seven-episode drama Lady in the Lake premieres July 19 and stars Natalie Portman as a Jewish housewife seeking to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist after the disappearance of a young girl in 1960s Baltimore. Moses Ingram, Y'Lan Noel and Noah Jupe also star in the series.

Lady in the Lake â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 15-21. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

July 17, The Ark (returning series), Syfy

OFFICIAL TRAILER | The Ark Season 2 | The Ark | SYFY - YouTube Watch On

July 17, Simone Biles Rising (sports documentary), Netflix

Simone Biles Rising | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

July 17, Unprisoned (returning series), Hulu

Unprisoned | Season 2 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

July 18, Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (animation), Max

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

July 18, My Spy: The Eternal City (movie), Prime Video

My Spy The Eternal City - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

July 18, Those About to Die (drama), Peacock

Those About to Die | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

July 21, Snowpiercer (returning series), AMC