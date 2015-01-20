Lack Installed as First BBG CEO

Former NBC News chief Andrew Lack was sworn in Tuesday (Jan. 20) as CEO and director of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, a newly created post, the federal agency that oversees U.S.-government supported civilian international media outlets.

Lack was tapped for the post back in September 2014. BBG had been looking for a CEO since October 2013.

Lack had been chairman of Bloomberg Media Group until July 2013, when Justin Smith was hired from Atlantic Media to succeed him. His extensive resume includes chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, and president of NBC and NBC News.

In the newly-created CEO post, Lack will oversee Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio and TV Martí, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

"We are at a unique time in the extraordinary history of this agency," said Lack in a statement."The 21st Century's global war on information is increasingly threatening to our country and our values.I am lucky to join a great group of journalists and news professionals spread across the globe who care so deeply about our critical role in that battle."

"To say we are fortunate that Andy has agreed to accept this challenge is a huge understatement," said Jeff Shell, chairman of the BBG. "He is an experienced media executive, a respected journalist, and an energetic and inspirational leader. We are grateful that Andy has decided to serve his country and lead the BBG at this critical juncture."

Shell's day job is chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment.