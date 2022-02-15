Korean Zombi Film 'All of Us Are Dead' Leads Subscription Streaming for a Third Straight Week - Netflix Global Top 10
'Inventing Anna,' the miniseries based on the true story of fake German heiress Anna Delvey, leads Netflix's English-language lists
As the ol' sports cliche goes, there are just so many ways Netflix can beat you.
If one of the titles on the service's more than 80 domestically produced films doesn't break out on a given week, one of its English-language TV shows will. And of those fail to yield a hit on any given week, Netflix's recently ballyhooed strategy of local language releases will gain traction.
Last week, Netflix had multiple categories humming, starting with Korean-language zombie movie All of Us Are Dead, which was the most streamed show in the world for the third consecutive week, cumulatively commanding over 113 million hours of viewing time for the week of Feb. 7-13.
With nearly 474.3 million streaming hours since it debuted on Netflix on Jan. 28 through Feb. 13, All of Us Are Dead is the third most watched non-English TV series on Netflix through 28 days or less, trailing only Squid Game and Part 4 of Money Heist.
English-language title Inventing Anna, the Shonda Rhimes-created limited series based on the true exploits of fake German heiress and social media grifter Anna Delvey, was the second most watched program on Netflix last week, capturing nearly 77.3 million viewing hours on the platform.
