King World Ups Ignon

Alex Ignon has been promoted to VP, marketing and promotion, King World Productions.

Ignon joined King World in 1998 as manager, media planning, and in 2000 was promoted to director, marketing and cross promotion. In his new role, he will handle media planning, consumer and affiliate marketing and promotional-partnership development for King World’s domestic programming, including talker Rachael Ray, which launches in fall 2006.

Ignon previously served as media planner at Rubin Postaer & Associates, and began his career in advertising at Dailey and Associates Advertising.

King World Productions Inc. distributes the two highest-rated syndicated talk shows, The Oprah Winfrey Show and Dr. Phil; and the two highest-rated syndicated game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.