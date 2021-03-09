‘Kim’s Convenience’, Beloved Canadian Comedy, to End

The upcoming fifth season of Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience will be the final one. The series finale for the show, about a Korean-Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto, is set for April 13 on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

The show premiered in 2016. Netflix offers seasons one through four, each with 13 episodes.

"Kim's Convenience has built a powerful and inspiring connection with audiences in Canada and around the world,” said Sally Catto, general manager, entertainment, factual & sports, CBC. “While we are sad to say goodbye to this beloved and groundbreaking show, we are incredibly proud to have been part of its journey and understand the producers' creative decision to wrap up the show at this time."

Ins Choi created the series with Kevin White.

The producers shared a statement about the decision to end: "Authenticity of storytelling is at the center of the success of Kim's Convenience. At the end of production on season five, our two co-creators confirmed they were moving on to other projects. Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.

“Kim's Convenience has meant so much to our cast, writers, crew, and audiences around the world,” the statement continued. “Despite the restrictions and complications of shooting during the pandemic, season five is our finest season to date. It's been a privilege and a very great pleasure to work with the Kim's family of gifted writers and performers for the last five years. Thank you to our fans for the love and support you've given this show."

Simu Liu, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang and Paul Sun-Hyung are in the cast.