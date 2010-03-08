‘Kimmel' Gets Into Monday-Night Fight

ABC

is switching the production schedule on late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live,

which will now produce shows on Mondays. Formerly "dark" on Mondays-meaning

reruns would air that night-the show will now make Monday a tape day and

instead go dark on Fridays, still sticking to its four nights per week of

originals.

The

network is also thinking about adding a Kimmel Live primetime special

pegged to the upcoming series finale of Lost; Kimmel is a noted fan of

the show. Kimmel Live aired a primetime special to complement ABC's

March 7 Academy Awards telecast, and is slated to air a series of specials

around the NBA basketball finals.

While

the move to original shows on Mondays coincided with Jay Leno's much-ballyhooed

return to late night, in fact it had nothing to do with NBC's latest late-night

shakeup. Rather, network and show insiders say the move was done to capitalize

on synergies and promotional opportunities with ABC's Monday-night lineup,

which includes reality hits like Dancing With the Stars, The Bachelor

and The Bachelorette. Castoffs and stars from ABC reality shows are

mainstays on Kimmel's show, so the hope is to add late-night audience through

primetime promotion on Mondays.

Prior to Leno's return being finalized, ABC had decided

to air an original Kimmel Live on March 1, in conjunction with the

finale of The Bachelor, and again on March 8, a day after ABC's airing

of the Oscars. So, network brass decided it was a good time to make the

long-mulled switch permanent.

With

stiffer competition now that Leno is back, ABC executives also hope that being

new on Mondays will start the week with a little more momentum for the show. Kimmel

Live will move its signature "Unnecessary Censorship" bit to Thursdays from

Fridays.

And while ABC's entertainment side has long coveted the

11:35 time slot held by Nightline, insiders say there has been no

movement on that front as the ABC News entrant continues to post solid numbers.

In fact, like its ABC late-night brethren, Nightline is looking at

adding primetime specials as well.