‘Killing Eve’ to Start Season Three Earlier

While the coronavirus pandemic has seen several series push back their launch dates, the season premiere of Killing Eve is moving up. AMC Networks Group said season three will start Sunday, April 12. It was initially set to debut April 26.

All eight episodes will air on BBC America and AMC.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Oh, Comer, Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell are in the cast.

Season three “continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice,” said AMC Networks. “For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again.”

Suzanne Heathcote is lead writer and executive producer for season three. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.