Kevin Bacon Runs Creepy Conversion Camp in Peacock's 'They/Them' Trailer
By R. Thomas Umstead published
LBGTQIA+-themed horror film debuts on streaming service August 5
An LGBTQIA+ conversion camp is the focus of a new trailer for Peacock's original horror film They/Them, debuting on the streaming service August 5.
The film stars Kevin Bacon as the head of a conversion camp attended by several queer and trans campers. According to Peacock, as the camp's methods become more increasingly psychologically unsettling -- and a mysterious killer starts claiming victims -- the campers must work together to protect themselves.
Also starring in the film are Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim and Anna Lore.
They/Them is executive produced by Bacon, John Logan, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano, said Peacock officials.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
