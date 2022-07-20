Kevin Bacon Runs Creepy Conversion Camp in Peacock's 'They/Them' Trailer

An LGBTQIA+ conversion camp is the focus of a new trailer for Peacock's original horror film They/Them, debuting on the streaming service August 5.

The film stars Kevin Bacon as the head of a conversion camp attended by several queer and trans campers. According to Peacock, as the camp's methods become more increasingly psychologically unsettling -- and a mysterious killer starts claiming victims -- the campers must work together to protect themselves.

Also starring in the film are Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Carrie Preston, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim and Anna Lore.

They/Them is executive produced by Bacon, John Logan, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano, said Peacock officials.■