Kern Promoted to VP at ABC Entertaiment
By Ben Grossman
ABC Entertainment has promoted Steve Kern to vice president of program planning and scheduling, reporting to scheduling chief Jeff Bader.
Kern was most recently an executive director in the department.
With ABC since 2000, Kern previously had stints in research and scheduling at Fox Sports Net, Warner Bros. TV Productions and Columbia TriStar Television Distribution.
