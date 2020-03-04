Keesling, Winiarski Hired at Fox’s Bento Box Unit

Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment unit has hired Brooke Keesling as head of animation talent development and Caitlin Winiarski as creative executive.

Keesling, who had held posts at Disney and Cartoon Network, will be responsible for the development and growth of artistic talent acquisition and internal artist relations.

She will report to Bento Box co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg and COO Brett Coker.

Winiarski, who had been creative executive at Will Ferrell’s Gary Sanchez Productions, will seek out and assess pilot proposals, scripts and pitches, and identify relevant source material for development from established and emerging talent

She will report to Bento Box creative director Ben Jones.

“With the business continuing to evolve and platforms’ demand for quality animated content expands with it, now more than ever it is important to have a deep bench of and direct line to the best talent in the space,” said Bento Box co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg. “And as we strategically grow our output to broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, Brooke and Caitlin’s unique backgrounds, longstanding relationships and creative vision will play an important role in keeping Bento Box the premier destination for established and up-and-coming talent to do their best work.”

Both new executives will be based at Bento Box’s headquarters in Los Angeles.