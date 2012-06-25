Keeping the Selling Focus on the Consumer

Just as Jackie Kulesza is becoming one of the most influential

players in television’s upfronts, her job keeps changing.

“Technology changes everything. It is the catalyst that is enabling the

consumer to watch what they want when they want on what device

they want,” says Kulesza, who is known for her work in broadcast and

kids television for clients including Bank of America, Kellogg’s and

Allstate. “It offers just a ton of opportunities for marketers to better

engage with the consumer and be more relevant to the consumer than

they’ve ever been before.”

Starcom is all about “human experiences,” and since those experiences

are changing, the agency has been changing its approach to video, with Kulesza’s television and

Starcom’s digital teams, led by Anne Enright, working more closely together.

“There’s a lot of things I’m involved in now that I was not involved in before, speci" cally a lot more

involved with the science, and how digital planning and buying works,” Kulesza says.

One goal at the agency is to get away from planning based on who is selling what and to keep the

focus on the consumer. From a buyer’s perspective, that means there are several points in the planning

and buying cycle where money could shift from something like traditional television to online video, and

vice-versa.

“We have some great tools that allow us to look at client needs in a number of different ways, so it

might happen fairly upstream where they think about a video goal, and very quickly they get to what

platform, and then the look at the content within each platform,” Kulesza says. Or it could happen further

downstream, where a client identifies content it wants to be in and wants to buy the platforms where that

content lives.

“A third way is where, when we’re in a marketplace doing buys for one platform or the other, we’re actually

doing them together on vendors that have that capability. And we’re making decisions on the fly based

on the marketplace conditions and based on the goals of the client,” Kulesza says.