KBNZ Bend Gets CBS Affiliation

New Vision Television’s KBNZ Bend, Ore., will go to air as a CBS affiliate, the company announced.

“We are very excited about the partnership with CBS, which will allow New Vision Television to bring localism to the Bend market,” New Vision chairman and CEO Jason Elkin said.

New Vision is a portfolio investment of HBK Capital Management. Earlier this week, it acquired KTMJ Topeka, Kan.