‘Katrina’ Shifted to Third Installment of FX’s ‘American Crime Story’

A Hurricane Katrina-focused season was supposed to be the second installment of American Crime Story on FX, but it will now be third. The Assassination of Gianni Versace will now be the second installment, after The People v. O.J. Simpson. Production of Gianni Versace began in April, and it is tentatively slated to debut in early 2018.

Katrina: American Crime Story too is scheduled to begin in early 2018, according to FX, but will run after The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk and Tom Rob Smith are executive producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Murphy directed the premiere episode, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin.

The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won nine Emmys and a gaggle of other major awards.