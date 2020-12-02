Kathryn Washington Upped at CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has named Kathryn Washington senior VP, television content, effective Dec. 19. She had been VP, television content, overseeing national broadcast and digital content.

Her charter is to work with public TV stations and independent producers to fund "innovative, diverse and creative programming and content for national public media audiences."

CPB oversees the distribution of federal funding for noncommercial media to over 1,500 TV and radio stations. That funding accounts for an average 15% of station budgets.

"Kathryn is a dynamic leader who has played a significant role advancing CPB’s work developing broadcast media, programs and services that reach all Americans,” said CPB President Patricia Harrison. “At a time when public media’s role of bringing important information and stories to communities is more important than ever, Kathryn’s strategic vision, paired with her deep background in the public media system, will be invaluable as we develop strategies to support programming that reflects our diverse society.”

Washington joined CPB in 2009 and has served as senior director of content strategy and director of diversity and innovation.