Kantar Taps Carens as Head of Intelligence Unit

George

Carens has been named president of Kantar Media Intelligence North America.

Carens had

been president of Kantar Media SRDS and Kantar Media Healthcare. He succeeds

Mark Nesbitt, who left the company.

Steve Davis

was named to replace Carens as president of Kantar Media SRDS. Kantar also

named David Hamric as general manager of its Marx unit.

Prior to

Kantar Media's acquisition of SRDS in 2009, Carens held various positions with

the Nielsen Co. Davis had been senior VP of sales and client service at Kantar

Media SRDS.

Kantar Media

Intelligence provides strategic advertising information to advertisers,

advertising agencies and media companies.