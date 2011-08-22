Kantar Taps Carens as Head of Intelligence Unit
George
Carens has been named president of Kantar Media Intelligence North America.
Carens had
been president of Kantar Media SRDS and Kantar Media Healthcare. He succeeds
Mark Nesbitt, who left the company.
Steve Davis
was named to replace Carens as president of Kantar Media SRDS. Kantar also
named David Hamric as general manager of its Marx unit.
Prior to
Kantar Media's acquisition of SRDS in 2009, Carens held various positions with
the Nielsen Co. Davis had been senior VP of sales and client service at Kantar
Media SRDS.
Kantar Media
Intelligence provides strategic advertising information to advertisers,
advertising agencies and media companies.
