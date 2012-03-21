Kagan: OWN Losses Could Climb to $142M

OWN could saddle Oprah Winfrey and Discovery Communications

with a $142.9 million loss this year, according to a report from SNL Kagan.

Kagan analyst Derek Baine says OWN faces a number of

problems. They include bad press that could make advertisers impatient and

having to renew carriage deals with cable operators in 2012 and 2013 unless

ratings move up quickly. "Discovery could end up negotiating carriage

agreements for OWN again starting at the end of this year. Its hope for license

fees of 20 cents to 25 cents per sub may now be unrealistic."

Baine says Discovery management remains bullish and

management including Discovery David Zaslav has expressed confidence that

having Winfrey in charge full-time at the network would improve the situation. Last

week, the network announced the cancellation of Rosie O'Donnell's low-rated show

and a restructuring that includes the departure of 30 staffers and the transfer

of some functions to Discovery and Winfrey's Harpo Productions.

Nevertheless, "we're expecting a big write-down in the first

quarter and we would not be surprised to see Discovery ask Oprah Winfrey's

Harpo Productions to finance some of the network's losses going forward," Baine

says. "Stay tuned, the story at OWN is far from over. Ratings for OWN in

January were up 10% to a 0.13, after Oprah's new show, Oprah's Next Chapter, aired, but it's still a miniscule rating

compared to the programming investment. Without a significant ratings boost by

year-end, this could be Oprah Winfrey's last chapter in the cable network

industry."

Discovery spokesman David Leavy responded to the report saying it was "riddled with inaccuracies and bad information." Leavy added that "The venture is on more solid ground with more business momentum than ever before." He pointed to Winfrey's show last Sunday, which made OWN the number one cable network for women and people at 10 p.m. "We remain confident in the future of OWN and the long term value we are building."