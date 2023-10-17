K-Pop Concert Movie ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ Arrives on Prime Video Next Month

Concert movie BTS: Yet to Come, showing the K-pop band in action, will premiere on Prime Video November 9. The film’s footage was shot in October when the band played in Busan, South Korea, part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. Some 50,0000 spectators saw the event at the Asiad Main Stadium.

BTS features RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The film will be available on Prime in 240-plus nations and territories, the streamer said. It will include 19 songs, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop” and “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” Prime Video promises “touching speeches, electrifying stages, spectacular fireworks and more” in addition to the music.

BTS: Yet to Come is produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”