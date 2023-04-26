Joint Industry Committee Asks Nielsen To Reconsider Participating

The Joint Industry Committee on television measurement organized by big media companies has asked Nielsen to reconsider its decision not to participate in its effort to set standards for cross-platform measurement solutions.

Nielsen left the door open for possibly working with the JIC in the future.

Last week, Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen’s global audience measurement business, sent a letter to the JIC , saying Nielsen did not endorse the JIC’s requirement and would not participate in its certification process.

The letter laid out a number of concerns that NIelsen had about the standards and practices outlined by the JIC.

In response, David Levy, the head of OpenAP, which is coordinating the JIC, said that “we hope you will reconsider your engagement as collectively, we believe there are significant benefits to Nielsen engaging and ultimately gaining certification.”

The letter included explanations and clarifications of some of the items that were of concern to Nieslen.

After receiving the letter, Nielsen said that it would be ‘happy to re-engage on the RFI process once we get clarity required on how the JIC certification will complement the [Media Rating Council] and details on the evaluation criteria and process.”