Johnny Galecki Brings Science Prank Series to Science Channel

Johnny Galecki will appear in and executive produce the series SciJinks on Science Channel, which is planned to premiere in the fourth quarter. SciJinks will use cutting-edge science as the foundation for stunts and practical jokes, creating what Science Channel calls “the smartest prank show on television.”

Galecki, best known for his work on The Big Bang Theory, will orchestrate a team of scientists from chemistry, physics, technology, engineering and more, with pranks designed to introduce audiences to unusual scientific discoveries.

"One of the most rewarding elements of being on The Big Bang Theory has been being approached by younger people who claim they never before had considered a life in the sciences until watching the show,” he said. “Our goal on Big Bang is to make people laugh. These kids are molding our culture, building our future and even curing diseases. SciJinks is a way to celebrate them and hopefully inspire more young people to follow in their footsteps—while having an absurdly good and mischievous time.”

Eight 30-minute episodes are planned. Galecki’s Alcide Bava Productions and A. Smith & Co. Productions will produce the series.

“Johnny’s humor and talent have charmed millions of fans for years, myself included,” added Marc Etkind, general manager of Science Channel. “We are so glad to reward his loyal fans with this fun and fascinating series that features mind-blowing science.”

Galecki and Andrew Haas are executive producers for Alcide Bava Productions. Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton and Toby Gorman are executive producers for A. Smith & Co. Productions. Caroline Perez is executive producer for Science Channel.

Science Channel is part of Discovery Communications.