John Yang Named NBC News Correspondent
In an announcement made today by NBC News President Steve Capus, John Yang has been named an NBC News correspondent. Yang, who will continue to be based in Washington, D.C., will do work for NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams, Today and MSNBC.
Prior to joining NBC, Yang worked for ABC as a correspondent in Washington and the Middle East.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.