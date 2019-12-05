Rich Could Be Big Draw for Fox Nation

Fox is adding some more star power to its video streaming service.

Country star John Rich, of Big & Rich fame, will host a new show on Fox Nation, the on-demand streaming service now celebrating its first anniversary.

John Rich (Image credit: Fox)

The Pursuit! With John Rich will launch on Fox Nation in February 2020 from his home in Nashville.

The "pursuit" in the title is of the American dream. Rich will talk with friends and guests about their journey's toward that goal.

Rich is familiar to Fox viewers for his appearances on The Five, including teaming up with Greg Gutfeld to produce the hit single, Shut Up About Politics, and his participation in the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Fox Nation features thousands of hours of on demand content, including short-form conservative opinion segments, lifestyle shows, documentaries and Fox News investigative series.

Fox Nation is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and Comcast Xfinity. It costs $5.99 per month or $64.99 per year.

"We are overjoyed to have him join our platform and bring our subscribers a new realm of entertainment we know they will enjoy," said John Finley, executive VP of development for the streaming platform.