John Oliver Blasts Corporate Parent AT&T Over OAN Support: 'You're a Terrible Company' (Video)

AT&T defended its carriage of controversial far right news channel One America News Network, claiming it allows its networks editorial independence.

That goes both ways.

John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, sharply criticized his network's corporate parent, which is in the process of spinning off the media company that controls HBO, WarnerMedia, into a unit it will 70% own.

Before declaring AT&T a horrible company for its support of OAN, Oliver took jabs at the telecom's new corporate slogan: "More for your thing. That's our thing."

"That sounds like Yoda pitching a penis enlargement device," Oliver quipped.

