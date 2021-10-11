John Oliver Blasts Corporate Parent AT&T Over OAN Support: 'You're a Terrible Company' (Video)
With AT&T declaring editorial independence for its channels, host of HBO's 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' lets telecom have it
AT&T defended its carriage of controversial far right news channel One America News Network, claiming it allows its networks editorial independence.
That goes both ways.
John Oliver, host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, sharply criticized his network's corporate parent, which is in the process of spinning off the media company that controls HBO, WarnerMedia, into a unit it will 70% own.
Before declaring AT&T a horrible company for its support of OAN, Oliver took jabs at the telecom's new corporate slogan: "More for your thing. That's our thing."
"That sounds like Yoda pitching a penis enlargement device," Oliver quipped.
You can view the 4:27-minute clip below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. His reliable mid-range jump shot, deft ambidextrous post-up game and tough interior defense have been criminally overlooked.
