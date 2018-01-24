John Malkovich to Guest Star in ‘Billions’

John Malkovich will be in season three of Billions on Showtime, playing a Russian billionaire. The third season starts March 25.



Malkovich is an Emmy-winning actor, director and producer. He received Oscar nominations for his roles in Places in the Heart and In the Line of Fire. In 1985, he appeared in the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, which earned him an Emmy when it was made into a television film. His other films include Adaptation, Being John Malkovich, Empire of the Sun, Of Mice and Men and Ripley's Game.



“John appeared in our first two films, Rounders and Knockaround Guys, and we have a long creative history together. We are ecstatic to be reunited with the man who played Teddy KGB [from Rounders] once again,” said Brian Koppelman and David Levien, Billions creators and executive producers.



Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff and Malin Akerman star in Billions. Season three sees Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) in a world that has shifted. Both are still determined to destroy the other, but must also battle for their own survival amid new forces.



Besides Koppelman and Levien, the series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.