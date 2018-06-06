Joel Davis Named WRAL-WRAZ General Manager

Joel Davis has been named VP and general manager of WRAL-WRAZ in Raleigh. Davis comes from KGTV San Diego. He spent nine years at that station, rising from news director to general manager.

Davis succeeds Steve Hammel, who is retiring, at WRAL-WRAZ. He starts July 16.

The stations are an NBC-Fox pair.

“The WRAL and FOX 50 team conducted an exhaustive nationwide search for the next vice president and general manager,” said Jimmy Goodmon, president of WRAL-WRAZ parent Capitol Broadcasting Company. “We looked for someone who can help fulfill our mission and commitment to the people and community of North Carolina and know that we have found the right person in Joel. His experience, leadership and integrity will help lead us into the future while maintaining the WRAL journalistic standards and ideals for which WRAL is known and respected.”



Davis was news director at KBAK Bakersfield and KFSN Fresno before being named managing editor at WFTV Orlando. He joined KGTV as news director in 2009.



“The opportunity to work for Capitol Broadcasting and WRAL and FOX 50 is one of the best in the business,” Davis said. “Their commitment to the community, quality journalism, and the station staff is well known in the industry. I look forward to getting deeply involved in the local community and helping lead the team to even more success.”

